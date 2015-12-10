FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 807
Hi all! Profits!
What's going on in the Danish kingdom?
21april:
Картоха очень дешёвая - покупай!? )
yep also added)) http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/cftc-tff/main.html
eur.
the level of 2175 has over 3k contractors and from the level of 2290 the cumulative accumulation is over 9k
pound.
the 5520-5485 zone has an accumulation of over 3k. this is definitely a strong zone.
Waiting for unemployment in the states. it will tell us where to go. but i highly doubt the data will come out good.
And if we take the zone out it's a hairpin.
don't blow the whistle =)
I would not even be surprised if the pound is driven to 5850 and the eur to start with 2380 =)
that's what I call peek-a-boo =)
or like this
Well, everyone's gone quiet =)