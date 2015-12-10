FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 807

Hi all! Profits!

What's going on in the Danish kingdom?

The potatoes are very cheap - buy them!? )
 

yep also added)) http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/cftc-tff/main.html

 
On the eu from below the straight parabolic line starts to break upwards, and this is a sign of the start of a strong move ))))
eur.

the level of 2175 has over 3k contractors and from the level of 2290 the cumulative accumulation is over 9k

pound.

the 5520-5485 zone has an accumulation of over 3k. this is definitely a strong zone.

Waiting for unemployment in the states. it will tell us where to go. but i highly doubt the data will come out good.

And if we take the zone out it's a hairpin.

 
Myth63:

Waiting for unemployment in the states. it will tell us where. but I highly doubt the data will come out good.

It will be short lived anyway ))))
I would not even be surprised if the pound is driven to 5850 and the eur to start with 2380 =)

 
It will be a breach of the impenetrable wreck )))) I can feel it in my liver ))))
that's what I call peek-a-boo =)

or like this


 
Don't know what to do in that case? )
Well, everyone's gone quiet =)

