FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 662
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Shaman, why is the chart empty, just when I heard that you and Ilya want to sell the eu, my tears(((
http://clip2net.com/s/38QUcWz - here are the eu targets so far - not shown at the bottom, only at the top
I do not have much of a reason to buy it right now.
http://clip2net.com/s/38QUcWz - here are the eu targets so far - not shown at the bottom, only at the top
There is very little point in buying it now.
audcad targets
Shaman, why is the chart empty, just when I heard that you and Ilya want to sell the euR, I cried(((
i already bought it and took a profit...
and i sold it...
i had it already bought and took profits....it was sold to me....don't you see the reason for that?
I've already bought it, and I've taken a profit...
and it's sold to me...
don't you see any reason for that?
To do what? To buy and sell? Nah, I don't see any such reasons)))
things have started to calm down and prices will soon go sideways.
The main reason is that the bank of Japan reached the target levels and stopped playing down the yen.
as for the eu, 2660 is the first level so far.
As for the commodities, they are under pressure from oil and any rise against the dollar is likely to be just a correction.
things have started to calm down and prices will soon go sideways.
The main reason is that the bank of Japan reached the target levels and stopped playing down the yen.
as for the eu, 2660 is the first level so far.
As for the commodities, they are under pressure from oil and any rise against the dollar is likely to be just a correction.