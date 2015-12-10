FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 662

stranger:
Shaman, why is the chart empty, just when I heard that you and Ilya want to sell the eu, my tears(((

http://clip2net.com/s/38QUcWz - here are the eu targets so far - not shown at the bottom, only at the top

I do not have much of a reason to buy it right now.

2880612: EGlobal-Cent4 - [EURUSD,H1]
2880612: EGlobal-Cent4 - [EURUSD,H1]
IRIP:

It is not too little, but there is no point in selling at all at the moment.
 

audcad targets

 
stranger:

Dollar breaks record of 66 roubles http://russian.rt.com/article/64691
 
Ilij:

I've already bought it, and I've taken a profit...

and it's sold to me...

don't you see any reason for that?

For what? To buy and sell? Nah, I don't see any such reason)))
 
stranger:
[Deleted]  

things have started to calm down and prices will soon go sideways.

The main reason is that the bank of Japan reached the target levels and stopped playing down the yen.

as for the eu, 2660 is the first level so far.

As for the commodities, they are under pressure from oil and any rise against the dollar is likely to be just a correction.

 
The CADJPY cross draws attention in terms of buying around 9950.
 
Myth63:

Father, where have you been?)))
