Ilij:

isn't it?

and the numbers seem to be similar...

wo, and december e


I didn't find any futures in there.
Ilij:

Achtung!!!, the pound is a scam for the bulls:

sell limit 57350

TP 56035

no news, like with news))))
 
pako:
I didn't find any futures there.
 
Ishim:
let's cash in on them )))))) (up down - let's have the eu)

I'll add a picture.

2620 momentum, 2618 sell limit. (I don't want to trade H1 - and it won't work this time...)

 

the first to go...


 
I have no words...
 

Hi all!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/226267 ))) Good trading to all and happy holidays ahead...))

Ilij:
I have no words...
letters only)))
 
_new-rena:
only letters))))
it's just KUCKL chasing the sleepers...
 
