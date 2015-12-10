FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 706
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all, how can I find out which strategy the trader I'm getting signals from works with?
It is possible to chart his closed positions and take a visual look at the system, and then as much as you can imagine)
It won't do any good.
What are you in the cold for?)
It won't do any good.
What are you in the cold for?)
Strange, throw me a link to that foreign site that shows session and current times.
Why is nothing going to happen? If you work with one order you will not understand the system of course.
two ))))
http://stocktime.ru
two )))
Oh Sensei, I thought you had already left us. You're alive.)))
What's with all the panicking on the charts?)))
Why are we letting our hands go and buying?) I told you support was 2258, 2208)
No, not that one. The bourgeois one with just a time table and sessions.
Oh Sensei, I thought you had already left us. You're alive.)