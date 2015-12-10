FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 706

New comment
[Deleted]  
feetandbody:

Hi all, how can I find out which strategy the trader I'm getting signals from works with?

I have the opportunity to display his closed positions on a chart and take a visual look at the system, and then as much as you can imagine)
 
Kino:
It is possible to chart his closed positions and take a visual look at the system, and then as much as you can imagine)

It won't do any good.

What are you in the cold for?)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

It won't do any good.

What are you in the cold for?)

Why is it useless? If you work with one order, you will not understand the system.
 
stranger:

Strange, throw me a link to that foreign site that shows session times and current times.
 
lactone:
Strange, throw me a link to that foreign site that shows session and current times.
http://stocktime.ru
биржевые часы 24h | расписание торговых сессий | торговля по часам | forex часы стоктайм | сессионные часы | время работы бирж | курсы валют | курс рубля | курс доллара | курс евро | котировки | цена на золото | финансовые рынки | вылютный...
  • stocktime.ru
Изображение Биржевых часов 24h и дизайн сайта являются объектами авторского права. Запрещается копирование, распространение (в том числе путем копирования на другие сайты и ресурсы в Интернете). Любое использование информации и объектов сайта stocktime.ru является противоправным.
 
Kino:
Why is nothing going to happen? If you work with one order you will not understand the system of course.

two ))))

 
stranger:
http://stocktime.ru
No, not that one. The bourgeois one, where there is just a table with times and sessions
 
Ishim:

two )))

Oh Sensei, I thought you had already left us. You're alive.)))

What's with all the panicking on the charts?)))

Why are we letting our hands go and buying?) I told you support was 2258, 2208)

 
lactone:
No, not that one. The bourgeois one with just a time table and sessions.
I don't know that one. Give me a hint.)
 
stranger:
Oh Sensei, I thought you had already left us. You're alive.)
Yeah, so he's got the moose. Or he leaked. Maybe he's dead.......
1...699700701702703704705706707708709710711712713...871
New comment