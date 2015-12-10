FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 526
In conversation, you can learn some of the couple's behaviours. And then coddle them in silence, not sharing them with anyone, and cajole them).
(In theory. In practice, you have to do everything yourself.)
..........Close the pound soon-this move is against the wool so far, but tomorrow's sel (if it works out) will go down to 5503-5472....... I think this is a forecast, as conditions have not yet worked out:
.......... but NZDCAD has just gone "against the grain" ........... and no, while I was writing, it's already gone.
And why should the pound close? If they are pressed by the sales, they may close, but I don't see any reason to do that.
Selling is so-so, support is at 5550.
What difference does it make whether there is an analysis or not// the main thing is the result
I would advise you (strongly) not to believe other people's words, especially when they say that everything has already been played and taken. (I myself have just come from an underground casino - my pockets are full of 1,000, 5,000 - I have not counted yet ...). You're here about the pound - there's a prediction, no guarantees.
That's it for the pound today, I think we've arrived.
What a prognosis)
OK, guys, it's really better not to come here on weekdays, lots of shouting but no use....)
This means that it is more likely to go down from here. If they pull up, it will be the next targets. All in all, I'm complicated in a highly scientific way that I can't say in simple terms.
draw lines - we'll see how it goes ))))
Sorry, I can't. I wish I could, but I can't. It's a lot of manual work to even make a picture, and I'm already exhausted.
save picture - paste picture. (no way - let's listen to the Old Ones!)
they don't know how to do anything at all ! (((
they think they're in heaven.....