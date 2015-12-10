FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 401

Ishim:
Well, you can troll a little ))))

Brother, friend, Ishim - put up a ballot for this topic please, if you know how! :-)

Very interesting!

 
R0MAN:

Continuing to follow the strategy... :-)

http://clip2net.com/s/joRpB5

Is the recoilless tide really that much????????????????????????

Nothing is opening on this clipnet.
 
stranger:
Nothing opens on this clipnet.

I'll take a screenshot.

 
 
R0MAN:

Brother, friend, Ishim - put up a ballot for this topic please, if you know how! :-)

Very interesting!

I do not give a damn about your topic )))) (I'm not your brother, you clowns)
 
Ishim:
I don't give a damn about your theme )))) (and I'm not your brother, clowns)
And Roman is a clown?)) Well, Teacher, you and the Professor need a separate thread)
stranger:
The moose is free at once.
Wait, you're not happy yet, it's not evening yet...
 
Ishim:
I don't give a damn about your theme )))) (I'm not your brother, you clowns)

I thought we were getting along... :-(

Always took your advice and followed it... :-(

 
stranger:
And Roman the Clown?)) Well, Teacher, you and the Professor need a separate thread.)
He's selling the rouble, you bastard!
 
_new-rena:
Wait, you're not happy yet...
Put up a ballot... please.
