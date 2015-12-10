FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 448

How can you say that, Sensei(((
??? ?
Ishim:
totally out of line (((( (trolls ignore)
Teacher, I'm worried, just as long as it doesn't backfire. Where are the tees and there aren't any...
 
Ishim:
? Well, tell me about this morning's deal!? ?

Woodpecker, I closed it before that.

_new-rena:
Teacher, I'm worried just to make sure it doesn't backfire. Where are the tees, and there aren't any...
You have the right idea, nothing has changed)
 

Closed the euR, that was speculation. I won't sell from here - I'd rather buy lower, paka to all! Happy trading!

 
Ishim:

Closed the euR, that was speculation. I won't sell from here - I'd rather buy lower, paka to all! Have a nice trade!

So sell, Vasya.)

Fans of all things shiny also a final invitation)

 
stranger:
So sell it, Vasya)
Where's your screen shot with the moose? (flock is waiting)
 
stranger:
So sell it, Vasya)
dick to you ))))
 
Ishim:
fuck you ))))
How rude(((.
 
It's hilarious )))) Meanwhile, everything is predetermined )))) See you all after dinner )))
