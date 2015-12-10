FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 463

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

1)at 140pts stop. tp from 70 and to a reasonable limit last close on 2 trades 80 and 160pts. - analyse some more.

2) the correct concept that is constantly being communicated here - should be consistent with the market - well, he will not reach the TP - you do not have to suffer.

3) And the same important thing - mental balance - over-exits in the same direction after the stops - nonsense.

ok. p.1 and p.2 will appear after refining the strategy for the 3rd
 
IRIP:

That's good to know =0

here's another one:


 
_new-rena:
ok. p.1 and p.2 will appear after finishing the strategy for p.3

enough for this week, 22 buying - 25.5 selling after the nonnoks.

 

and this is the KUKL I got for work...


[Deleted]  
Ishim:

that's enough for this week, 22 buying - 25.5 selling after the nocturnes.

Okay. See the line.
 
_new-rena:

No, you didn't.

I taught you how to clean the turkeys already.

Somehow a turkey differs from a turkey in its guts, and a layman needs a photographic match. You're nasty. All right, I'll try to figure it out.
[Deleted]  
Fisht_1:
Somehow a turkey differs from a turkey in its guts, and a layman needs a photographic match. I'll try to figure it out.
The commands are the same, so is the buy/sell ))))
[Deleted]  
IRIP:

So shown in the screenshot is everything.

stop at 1.5615

The signal is gone. Do not enter.

and the profit too...
 
_new-rena:
Well, then you should take that line! and don't bother. You've had 10 attempts... Where's the mistake? Where's the take?

That's ridiculous.

I'm closing on a reverse signal and/or a BOE.

[Deleted]  
norks today at the opening of the NYCE
1...456457458459460461462463464465466467468469470...871
New comment