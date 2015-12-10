FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 463
1)at 140pts stop. tp from 70 and to a reasonable limit last close on 2 trades 80 and 160pts. - analyse some more.
2) the correct concept that is constantly being communicated here - should be consistent with the market - well, he will not reach the TP - you do not have to suffer.
3) And the same important thing - mental balance - over-exits in the same direction after the stops - nonsense.
That's good to know =0
here's another one:
ok. p.1 and p.2 will appear after finishing the strategy for p.3
enough for this week, 22 buying - 25.5 selling after the nonnoks.
and this is the KUKL I got for work...
No, you didn't.
I taught you how to clean the turkeys already.
Somehow a turkey differs from a turkey in its guts, and a layman needs a photographic match. I'll try to figure it out.
So shown in the screenshot is everything.
stop at 1.5615
The signal is gone. Do not enter.
Well, then you should take that line! and don't bother. You've had 10 attempts... Where's the mistake? Where's the take?
That's ridiculous.
I'm closing on a reverse signal and/or a BOE.