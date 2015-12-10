FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 438
"Old Melnik" velvet das ist gud)))
ooh, me me ))))
unzer regirung, nicht capitulirung !!! ))) (our government does not give up)
12.00 MSC AHTUNG!!!
at St George's Hall
(who will be sent?)
the mink is in heat...
the mink is in heat...
12.00 MSC AHTUNG!!!
at St George's Hall
(who will be sent?)
this will be more fun:
Goldman Sachs opinion on EUR/USD
According to experts of the American bank Goldman Sachs, the pair EUR/USD, despite its strong decline, is still able to make a significant downward movement. Analysts believe that within the next 12 months pair will fall to $1.15. "The fundamental factor of these expectations is the fact that the QE program of the ECB is not taken into account by the market prices," - said in Goldman Sachs. Experts believe that the divergence in monetary policy between the USA and Europe is a major factor.
The outlook is good. Going up for a correction soon
This is more fun:
I think...
there's the pound early on as well
the same as always:
I guess...
there's a pound of shit early on.
the same as always:
Why did I ask you about the EuroAud, it's going to 50...
And this is Vovan's speech he's making now, they don't believe him very much).