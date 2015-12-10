FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 803

dow Jones - a record 18k points
Silent:
Dow Jones - record 18k pips

18k pips is a very easy record to beat, if you go with the smallest lot on a rubber depot

Silent:

1 where?

2

3 :-) no, ok

Dow Jones Industrial Average

1 - earlier in the thread

2 - Myth's forecast has a minimum of weeks

3 - misunderstood

 
_new-rena:

1 - earlier in the thread

3 - misunderstood

1 So it's not a system, it's a report :-) I wrote about the medium term, I want to transfer the accounts, time is running out. It's a little, but it's not.

Silent:

1 So it's not a system, it's a report :-) I wrote about the medium term, I want to transfer the accounts, time is running out. It's a small thing, but it's not.

I'm not a system, but it is a system - you make a forecast, get a target, figure out how and where you are going to open/fund further.

the result - the rocket.

The result is a rocket.

 
_new-rena:

It's a system - you make a forecast, get a target, figure out how and where you're going to open/fill further. it's probably best to make a separate account for each pair.

Bottom line - rocket.

judging by the months - it's the right time to fundamentals on any pair.

That's how it is. But I look at the whole market, where I can look - nobody needs commodities, metals... and DJ, SP, Nasdaq, along with the quid are all in orbit.

And this is what it's all about?

 
Silent:

That's true. But I look at all the markets I can look at - nobody wants raw materials, nobody wants metal... but DJ, SP, Nasdaq, along with the quid are all in orbit.

And that's what this is about?

Rain, I guess.
 
stranger:
To the rain, I guess.

That's not a question. Just as long as it doesn't hail.

The question is over whom :-)

Silent:

That's not a question. Just as long as it's without the Grad.

The question is over whom :-)

personally, i have recently found one and i don't know what it tastes like yet. i used to have popular currency pairs in my meta and that's it ))))
 
Who believes in the Euro at 2180 ? )))
