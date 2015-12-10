FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 803
Dow Jones - record 18k pips
18k pips is a very easy record to beat, if you go with the smallest lot on a rubber depot
1 where?
2
3 :-) no, ok
Dow Jones Industrial Average
1 - earlier in the thread
2 - Myth's forecast has a minimum of weeks
3 - misunderstood
1 So it's not a system, it's a report :-) I wrote about the medium term, I want to transfer the accounts, time is running out. It's a little, but it's not.
I'm not a system, but it is a system - you make a forecast, get a target, figure out how and where you are going to open/fund further.
the result - the rocket.
It's a system - you make a forecast, get a target, figure out how and where you're going to open/fill further. it's probably best to make a separate account for each pair.
judging by the months - it's the right time to fundamentals on any pair.
That's how it is. But I look at the whole market, where I can look - nobody needs commodities, metals... and DJ, SP, Nasdaq, along with the quid are all in orbit.
And this is what it's all about?
To the rain, I guess.
That's not a question. Just as long as it doesn't hail.
The question is over whom :-)
