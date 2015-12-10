FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 534
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and Euroena go...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page530
trial balloon...
trial balloon...
21april:
(Lieutenant Colonel was selling GBP/NZD yesterday and...)
trending upwards, yes
but then, what's not the attention zone?
dreams
Hi!
Enjoy))))
The title of the article is certainly not very good, but I still use
shoulder to draw on?
Why are you selling?
dunno...
Item. Once again, I appeal to your good sense)). Stop launching your bicycle into space out of the sandbox. The levels your program is determining are supply and demand imbalance levels, i.e., levels where there is an accumulation of limit and stop orders to open, close and refill. Your program tries to determine actions at these levels based on ticks. Wouldn't it be better to write the same for a normal platform? I think you got the idea.)
In MT the result will always be the same - just a matter of time.
hmmm...
Is the dollar a correction, or...