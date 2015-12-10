FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 619

and you don't have to draw it - there's no point.

Very strong misconception )))) When you draw the strategy you notice a lot of things that are hidden from the washed-out eye ))))
it's when you start. if it's normal, it's better not to watch and it won't show)))

eurochief has drawn a shot.

Goodbye, everybody!

 
That's right, when you draw and paint it, it's easier to understand.)

Without fanaticism, of course, not like HE))

 
_new-rena:

The arrow is right, it's a bit late for your level, it might have already gone to red today, that's why I asked Strange yesterday, I thought it might make sense to check the information from ninsy and it was quiet there.

you have too many levels. just think about it....

he did not know where to open the door.

how to sell, how to buy?

 
Brent down to $61.7 http://vedomosti.ru/~igz
 
IRIP:

everything is good, it's just not clear which way to open?

How to sell, how to buy?

Well, yes, drawing levels is not even half the battle. That's why I have divided the buy and sell zones.

And for the pound 58 and 59, no more.

pako:
They look a lot like pivots to you.

There's no connection. You're not the first to talk about this similarity, though.)

That's a good link you threw in there.

will he make it to TP today? p'yatnica

 
pako:

will he make it to TP today? p'yatnica

for sure:


