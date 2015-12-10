FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 33

lactone:

Dear ruble speculators!

Stop shitting around and writing phenomenal reviews on the rouble, you should have at least listened to Nabiullina.

A year and a half ago before she was appointed she said that the expected fair exchange rate in the near term was around 40.

And that was it.

BUH-HA-HA-HA-HA!!!

She may have said that, but no more than that....

She is not the decider.

 
2Speculator:
For the "Dutch Tulips" theme, I didn't get it.
 
R0MAN:

Why did you mess up the posts?

 
Ishim:
already the bottom at 2470 - why the volumes - it's a sham - they don't move anything.
I have it in my book, the bottom on the EUR at 1.2340 on the hour
 
Ilij:

who bought from the last pin may be upwind

just sold the harrier dolls and they're dragging people into buying

i guess the scam is on the nose...


usd.cad is a very unstable pair, for me - I don't trade it at all. It goes as well as it wants to go.

like gbp.jpu.

 
Ilij:

Pound?

sold from here =)

 
lactone:

That's what I told you this afternoon about the Kiwi:

and now look at the weeks:

I haven't had that kind of volume in a week in three years.

What do you think that's about?)))

I don't know.

I still don't see anything on the euro. Nothing on the others either.

2014.11.04 06:19:03.953 '353874': order was opened : #81569909 buy limit 0.05 XAGUSDv at 15.90 sl: 15.68 tp: 0.00

On the loonie spoke, 1205-15 buy with stop 1160, that's all the interest there.



 

Question on MetaTrader 5...

I open a 0.10 lot trade

Then I open a 0.10 lot trade in the same direction. They join and jump together as a result

How can I close it?

 
Rewatched the whole thing again, nothing interesting anywhere, so play around)
 
Usjp got where it was supposed to go
