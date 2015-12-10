FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 33
Dear ruble speculators!
Stop shitting around and writing phenomenal reviews on the rouble, you should have at least listened to Nabiullina.
A year and a half ago before she was appointed she said that the expected fair exchange rate in the near term was around 40.
And that was it.
BUH-HA-HA-HA-HA!!!
She may have said that, but no more than that....
She is not the decider.
For the "Dutch Tulips" theme, I didn't get it.
Why did you mess up the posts?
already the bottom at 2470 - why the volumes - it's a sham - they don't move anything.
who bought from the last pin may be upwind
just sold the harrier dolls and they're dragging people into buying
i guess the scam is on the nose...
usd.cad is a very unstable pair, for me - I don't trade it at all. It goes as well as it wants to go.
like gbp.jpu.
Pound?
sold from here =)
That's what I told you this afternoon about the Kiwi:
and now look at the weeks:
I haven't had that kind of volume in a week in three years.
What do you think that's about?)))
I don't know.
I still don't see anything on the euro. Nothing on the others either.
2014.11.04 06:19:03.953 '353874': order was opened : #81569909 buy limit 0.05 XAGUSDv at 15.90 sl: 15.68 tp: 0.00
On the loonie spoke, 1205-15 buy with stop 1160, that's all the interest there.
Question on MetaTrader 5...
I open a 0.10 lot trade
Then I open a 0.10 lot trade in the same direction. They join and jump together as a result
How can I close it?