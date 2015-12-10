FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 49
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you know, not a real challenge. i have a 4 so far...
Yep, who's stopping you on mt4?)
What's there to understand, open an account for a grand and chase from levels with 0.01 lot without a stop, you will never sell out, but the profit will be a tear. that's all his ts))))
usdcad is doing great. I'll drink to his health tonight, I guess.
Whose?
When the masses start switching to the fifth, there will be a lot of surprises. So I decided to practice on level five. Time dictates the rule of the game.
tell me later when you get from level 3 to level 4. ))))
You can't do that on number five! News in five minutes!
Don't think of it as advertising another resource, but the ProfitMaster has worked a miracle. I couldn't and probably never will.
Here it is: <deleted>
from 100 quid to a million, by the way, realistically. Watched this not too long ago. One dickhead did it in a couple of months, in pips.