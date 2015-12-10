FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 189
No, it's not my day. I'm going to bed.
Did you close the Canadian, or did you miscalculate? (jamming?)
// don't shoot the pigeons, don't shoot the sparrows.... don't shoot! (don't ever jam!)
Hi! every time a new one, this time i'm trying to transfer my trading robot on m1-m5 to n1-n4 - if it works, i can trade at the "workplace" (i.e. with ahmet)
What's there to catch up on? )))
First of all, the candles are in a shallow format - stops are 30-50 pips. - Sometimes you wait a day and don't see it coming.(for New Year's Eve, he'll trade here! OK?)
I hope you bought before 25?
... and there's silence in response.
... the offer without a stop was only valid for him... too bad (((.
can you imagine, all the card players scattered.... not even the last game was discussed...
all I can say is, it's beautiful, because I don't understand geometry myself...
and this is the result i saw coming
They're just slowly moving into automatics, they realise there's nothing to play with their hands...
They do, but not everyone can do it. There are some who can do it with their hands as well.
Are you looking at the moon?
Well done! ........ but no time to read yet........ I'll play with the euro back and forth a bit and then we'll have to look at stocking up to 3550.