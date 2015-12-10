FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 322

kwinto:
not after that, if you mean the Euro... and the bx is already at 9 such quotes so it will be sudden )) like in december 2008 on the daily...

I don't see it:

i am in the right place, aren't i?

 
another option looming over Gunn until February up to 32nd and down to August.... it's like a plan B... I have a position from 2385... it's just that the euro has not seen so many gaps in the Bx + candles without shadows from one liquidity provider))... they say the opposite... it's all a mega scam
 
_new-rena:

on the euro in the thermic look at the 26-29 September GEP and then how in December we closed it dashingly in 2008
 

There are sales on the Eurushka or something.

kwinto:
for the euro in thermic look at the 26-29 september GEP and then how in december we closed it dashingly in 2008

i looked it up. i remember it from memory.

but plan B is sort of closer, as it is: very intermittent and falls away from 2004, 2008, 2012...? 2016

i had already made plans too...

 
Anyway - all the red lines are "wrong quotes" ))
Files:
2014-11-28_1826.png  30 kb
tuma88:

There are sales on the Eurushka or something.

order ))))
kwinto:
Anyway - all the red lines are "wrong cotiers" ))
the ones you can no longer see - have you visited them?
 
tuma88:

There are sales on the Eurushka or something.

the lower it falls without a correcton the more ahtung it will go up )
 
_new-rena:
the ones that are no longer visible - have you visited?
no - all the red ones should work - it's like with that tick quote...
