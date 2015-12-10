FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 322
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
not after that, if you mean the Euro... and the bx is already at 9 such quotes so it will be sudden )) like in december 2008 on the daily...
I don't see it:
i am in the right place, aren't i?
I don't see it:
Am I in the right place?
There are sales on the Eurushka or something.
for the euro in thermic look at the 26-29 september GEP and then how in december we closed it dashingly in 2008
i looked it up. i remember it from memory.
but plan B is sort of closer, as it is: very intermittent and falls away from 2004, 2008, 2012...? 2016
i had already made plans too...
There are sales on the Eurushka or something.
Anyway - all the red lines are "wrong cotiers" ))
There are sales on the Eurushka or something.
the ones that are no longer visible - have you visited?