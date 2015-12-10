FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 275
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It flew away. But it wasn't the news that did it, obviously.
I'll let you in on two big secrets.
One. Speculation creates news, not the other way around.
The second. The earth is shaped like a balloon.
Nah, it's early.
I'll let you in on two big secrets.
One. Speculation creates news, not the other way around.
The second. The earth is shaped like a balloon.
What's early, there won't be any more cine, unless the americans pull up again in three hours.
Next time it's Friday. Same target, bigger line-up and no big deal ))))
But it was not the news that caused it to go down.
It is not the yen that flew away but the dollar that went down- the news is variable-negative and the yen is neither fish nor meat.
each peak has its own channel - red is not a channel, no? but it's too late to have 5 points ((
where did you get that from? can you explain today's fall in the ruble to the tank then ?
Next time it's Friday. Same goal, bigger line-up and no big deal )))).
The apprenticeship is for HIM.
The main thing is not where the eu went today but what happens in the market, and what happens is that the quid start to plummet.