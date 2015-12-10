FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 275

_new-rena:
It flew away. But it wasn't the news that did it, obviously.

I'll let you in on two big secrets.

One. Speculation creates news, not the other way around.

The second. The earth is shaped like a balloon.

 
I keep the cluster in a separate window, the main thing is not to believe that it is a grail, but as an additional tool....... we'll see.
 
_new-rena:
Nah, it's early.
What's early, there won't be any more kino, unless the Amerks pull up again in three hours.
Thank you, what can I say? I'm moving on to apprentice ))))
stranger:
What's early, there won't be any more cine, unless the americans pull up again in three hours.

Next time it's Friday. Same target, bigger line-up and no big deal ))))

 
_new-rena:
But it was not the news that caused it to go down.
It was not the yen that flew away, it was the dollar that went down- the news is variable-negative and the yen is neither fish nor meat.
gnawingmarket:
It is not the yen that flew away but the dollar that went down- the news is variable-negative and the yen is neither fish nor meat.
Where did you get that from? Can you explain the ruble's fall against the tank today?
 

each peak has its own channel - red is not a channel, no? but it's too late to have 5 points ((

 
_new-rena:
where did you get that from? can you explain today's fall in the ruble to the tank then ?
Yeah! just yesterday they were campaigning for Soviet power ))))
 
_new-rena:
Next time it's Friday. Same goal, bigger line-up and no big deal )))).

The apprenticeship is for HIM.

The main thing is not where the eu went today but what happens in the market, and what happens is that the quid start to plummet.

