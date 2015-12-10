FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 535

21april:
Dollar correction, or...

KUKL has sold off and sellers have been dragged to the stops...

(sticks to the sell the other day)

 
stranger:
What do you think?)))
In general the dollar is up (trend)
 
21april:
The dollar is up for now.
I don't know))) Support 88.39.
 
Ilij:

KUKL has sold out and the sellers have been flocked to the stops....

(sticks in the sell the other day).

Will the moon help or not?
I made a calendar, Investing.com and DailyFX have different numbers, what's the point of trading on the news when there are no normal numbers?


 
21april:

the trade balance is different and so are the other figures


 
What can I say... Different source (example: currency quotations))
21april:
To make a long story short, you can't find a reference point for numbers in this business. At least the topic and time match )))) I'll leave the rest out so it doesn't get embarrassing)))
 
And how to trade on the news? The news is only watched to know when there will be tants in the key)
