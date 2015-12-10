FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 535
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dollar correction, or...
KUKL has sold off and sellers have been dragged to the stops...
(sticks to the sell the other day)
What do you think?)))
The dollar is up for now.
KUKL has sold out and the sellers have been flocked to the stops....
(sticks in the sell the other day).
I made a calendar, Investing.com and DailyFX have different numbers, what's the point of trading on the news when there are no normal numbers?
I made a calendar, Investing.com and DailyFX have different numbers, what's the point of trading on the news when there are no normal numbers?
the trade balance is different and so are the other figures
the trade balance is different and so are the other figures
What can I say... Different source)
I made a calendar, Investing.com and DailyFX have different figures, what is the point of trading on the news when there are no normal figures?