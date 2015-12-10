FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 641
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and a bottle of rum ))))
I couldn't quite get the ending into this post - I was either laughing or crying
))))
Rena, what's the point of posting anything here? I posted pictures, the professor here, too, his levels lighted, and what? Nothing, Sensei said to get daisies))))
Anyway, I'm done with screenshots, except after the fact.
Rena, why would you post something here? I posted pictures, the professor showed his levels here too, so what? Nothing, Sensei says you should go to Sensei for daisies))))
Anyway, I'm done with screenshots, except after the fact.
Rena, why would you post something here? I posted pictures, the professor showed his levels here too, so what? Nothing, Sensei says you should go to Sensei for daisies))))
Anyway, I'm done with screenshots, except after the fact.
now, there'll be daisies...
poundchiff 45 p to target, euro pound 30 p to target
I've been saying it for a long time - everyone is talking about his or her own thing.
Now, there will be daisies...
Pound is 45p to target, Eurofound 30p to target.
You tell me about the pound and the audi.
Did you get to 8370 yet? That was fast.
now, there will be daisies...
GBP 45p to target, EUR 30p to target
and here 47 p. on base:
funds freed up, went in:
You tell me about the pound and the audi.
the audi ate my expiry this morning.
the pound is racing for half a day, the pics are here.
I've been saying it for a long time - everyone is talking about his or her own thing and it's like a wall to a wall.
What's your politics here - catch a flea and show it to everyone, Sensei school))))))))))))))))))))))))))) One catch, two misses, that's the trade.