FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 350
no...
it's just the rail talking about what the puppet is up to...
the trades are fucked:
You see, those present are confused by your super accurate 5-digit Fibo and reversal figure, because Elliott has wave theory............ and reversal is if you straighten your legs, bend at the waist and lean your elbows on the table, then raise your head high, steeply turn it sideways to see the ass and then the horizontal line on the ass will be a tangent of the reversal figure........, which you mention. Good luck.
Well, I wanted to see what it was, so I got spooked.
What, Russia's gone?
Does Russia not exist anymore?
Yes, it seems there is.......... but Khabibulina seems unable or unwilling to do anything about it.
They can easily be fixed. if you want it, you can get it back to 1 to 1 for starters.
The only way to "fix" the situation is to fuck up the global reserve currency treaty and demand repayment of foreign debt from the states, ending with the collapse of what is calledthe "global economy".
They could, but then it wouldn't be 1 to 1, it would be no money at all)
It's almost banknotes already. When are they going to get their heads around it?
They made fools of us - they scared off speculators.
They don't care, they have their own games.)
And the shaman's gonna have to sit on his new hang-ups.)
What do they care, they have their own games)
of course. the options are there, but not profitable for the bank
What is a national bank in the world's games? Zero.
Where are all the traders, have they gone to work? ))))
And the shaman will have to sit out the new hang-ups)