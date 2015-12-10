FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 182
Wow, so many pages already )))) So it's true what they say, masturbation is incurable ))))
hello! done with the empty sells )))), i don't think i'm going to top 26 yet.
How much longer do we have to wait? )))
While the Federal Government is expected to raise interest rates in 2015, the ECB will respond to extremely slow eurozone growth with comprehensive government bond purchases (QE), thus cementing its zero interest policy, say analysts at Commerzbank. The German bank says investors are "underestimating this divergence". The bank predicts that the euro is likely to lose more ground against the dollar than most expect and that German stocks should do much better in 2015 than their US counterparts, especially as Germany emerges from its economic bad mood. 1.2545 EUR/USD, 10-year Nasys lead to 0.80% and 10-year USTs lead to 2.335%.
Hi ))) Whenever I look at your drawings I never get tired of amazed at the sincerity and warmth of your heart )))) Mine are more modest, all reflexion ))))
I might get a freeze - I don't reflex )))) (Doll won't give a siskin a seed - that's how many carriages!)
Did you recognise the hidden market algorithm after all? )))
what is he hiding )))) americans rule in their own pockets - see what americans benefit from.
I'll add: there's only one divorce mechanism - a long, tedious (nauseating) one-way move....
