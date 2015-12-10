FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 742
It's understandable to develop one's own. And it is in tune with my thoughts. And it is clear that one picks a strategy to suit one's temperament.
One can jump into a deal and in 1-5 minutes jump out of the deal based on some ideas. I cannot do it that way. I am more of a positioner. I can hold a trade for days, a week
I've been laughing at you for a couple of weeks now)))))
ok! What can you say about this trend from a price point of view? what do you want to do next? what to do? (there are shorts hovering and bloodthirsty buyers just waiting for a correction to start)
Buy it now!!! Don't be afraid... good price...
how are you doing with the bajas on the euro?
I got it... it's okay... MM is normal.
correction will be but not high 26 - 2650 ))))
Well, that's great - we'll make a double bottom.) - I'll buy more.
Gone for a beer ))))