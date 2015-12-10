FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 742

Luckhuman:

It's understandable to develop one's own. And it is in tune with my thoughts. And it is clear that one picks a strategy to suit one's temperament.

One can jump into a deal and in 1-5 minutes jump out of the deal based on some ideas. I cannot do it that way. I am more of a positioner. I can hold a trade for days, a week

understandable or not understandable? The question is, what are you going to analyse? - Other people's levels, other people's volumes. Exactly at the beginning is the theory of the movement - taking into account the money. My theory in a nutshell - price trades a pool of orders (bai, sells, stops, tp) in its favour. Which is a fact! (And this is the different facts that should be used to build a theory of the process)
 
stranger:
I've been laughing at you for a couple of weeks now)))))

ok! What can you say about this trend from a price point of view? what do you want to do next? what to do? (there are shorts hovering and bloodthirsty buyers just waiting for a correction to start)

 
Buy it right now!!! Don't worry... good price...
 
kwinto:
Ishim:
I'm holding... I'm good... MM is ok...
 
kwinto:
Ishim:
Well and good - we will make a double bottom))) - I'll buy more
 
kwinto:
Ishim:

What to do? What you do - trade pools of orders and close them at 20 pips and then tank. Immediately)))
 
artikul:
Gone for a beer ))))
Looking forward to more ideas and visions.
