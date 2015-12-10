FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 152
I understand how you got such results - you have good analysis!
My son, that's where your resistance is at 2509, so it's spanked if you haven't noticed))) Unless a gap can help you)))
Shaman, come out, in Voronezh lunchtime soon, where are you?)
I think one should live in the forex market in such a way as to double at least the deposit per week
Yes, yes, double in a week, triple in the second, zero in the third.)
Less is better. For instance, right now I have 1800 rubles in my account and 3-5 hundred dollars a month is enough for me and if I get more, I'll do it).
See pumpkin - carriage - pumpkin )))))) and all in one week ))))) without thinking anything could be. (thinking - 100% annual ceiling! above randomness, casino games)
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324467/#pamm-chart-return
Let's see, if the market wrote a trading plan and Rothschild Jr12 approved it and allocated 100m dollars to play with plankton then VMB.
In the meantime we can only assume this as we go through Friday's game...a lot of moneybags don't like oil prices right now.... but
I, hope the logic of my build is correct...Respectfully.
Ishimchik, come out to fight....
That's what I miss on my day off - walking around in bedbugs and then sniffing it all out ))))))) (clowns)))))