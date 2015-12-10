FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 152

New comment
 
lotos7:

I understand how you got such results - you have good analysis!

My son, that's where your resistance is at 2509, so it's spanked if you haven't noticed))) Unless a gap can help you)))

Shaman, come out, in Voronezh lunchtime soon, where are you?)

 
stranger:

My son, that's where your resistance is at 2509, so it's spanked if you haven't noticed))) Unless a gap can help you)))

Shaman, come out, it's lunchtime in Voronezh, where are you?)

Hey! What's up, old man?
 
I think the way to live on forex is to multiply at least twice the deposit per week
 
IRIP:
I think one should live in the forex market in such a way as to double at least the deposit per week
Thinking and dreaming is not like pulling bags :) your task is not easy - almost on the verge of fantasy.
 
IRIP:
I think to live in the forex market should be so that to multiply in two, at least, a deposit per week

Yes, yes, double in a week, triple in the second, zero in the third.)

Less is better. For instance, right now I have 1800 rubles in my account and 3-5 hundred dollars a month is enough for me and if I get more, I'll do it).

 
IRIP:
I think you have to live the forex life so that you multiply at least twice your deposit per week

See pumpkin - carriage - pumpkin )))))) and all in one week ))))) without thinking anything could be. (thinking - 100% annual ceiling! above randomness, casino games)

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324467/#pamm-chart-return

 
stranger:

My son, that's where your resistance is at 2509, so it's spanked if you haven't noticed))) Unless a gap can help you)))

Shaman, come out, in Voronezh, lunchtime soon, where are you shaking?)))

Let's see, if the market wrote a trading plan and Rothschild Jr12 approved it and allocated 100m dollars to play with plankton then VMB.

In the meantime we can only assume this as we go through Friday's game...a lot of moneybags don't like oil prices right now.... but

I, hope the logic of my build is correct...Respectfully.

Ishimchik, come out to fight....

 
Shaman, did you draw this distribution?
 
lotos7:

Let's see, if the market wrote the trade plan and Rothschild Jr12 approved and allocated $100m to play with the plankton then WMB.

In the meantime we can only assume this as Friday's game goes on...many moneybags don't like oil prices right now.... but

I, hope my logic is correct...Respectfully.

Ishimchik, come out to fight....

That's what I miss on my day off - walking around in bedbugs and then sniffing it all out ))))))) (clowns))))
 
Ishim:
That's what I miss on my day off - walking around in bedbugs and then sniffing it all out ))))))) (clowns)))))
Well, don't spit on society, behave yourself.) Here's a pound, let's see.
1...145146147148149150151152153154155156157158159...871
New comment