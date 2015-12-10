FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 177

New comment
 
Bicus:

Ha.

Fucking Evra in her repertoire. )))

One way or another she's going down. She's getting a last gasp.

How about the GBPCHF?
 
gnawingmarket:

However, the very moment to buy the euwr......... to say 27000.........

SL 24960

yeah - that's the buy limit scenario 2435

 
Ishim:

Yeah - that's the buy limit 2435 scenario.

Do you think it will bottom the channel by the 'third touch'?
 
gnawingmarket:
Do you think it will go down to the bottom of the channel by the "third touch"?

this is out of the question! target has dropped ceiling 2650 - 2640. (well down could break the 90 ppt stop at 2340)

Suppose the yen goes up 70 pips, don't be fooled - everything is under control. (fuck you, not shorts))))).)

 

Evra buy limit 24700 TR 26700

 

Information for the Regulator:

AUDNZD:

buy-0.1 1.0965;

buy limit-0.2 1.0916;

buy limit-0.3 1.0842

Total TP 1.12300/close as the situation warrants.

 

is it a U-turn?

worth buying?

 
yoi;;
 
Ishim:

yeah - that's the buy limit scenario 2435

new scenario - the eu is going to collapse at 23

[Deleted]  
KanIII:
trading counter-trends?
1...170171172173174175176177178179180181182183184...871
New comment