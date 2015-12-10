FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 177
Ha.
Fucking Evra in her repertoire. )))
One way or another she's going down. She's getting a last gasp.
However, the very moment to buy the euwr......... to say 27000.........
SL 24960
yeah - that's the buy limit scenario 2435
Do you think it will go down to the bottom of the channel by the "third touch"?
this is out of the question! target has dropped ceiling 2650 - 2640. (well down could break the 90 ppt stop at 2340)
Suppose the yen goes up 70 pips, don't be fooled - everything is under control. (fuck you, not shorts))))).)
Evra buy limit 24700 TR 26700
Information for the Regulator:
AUDNZD:
buy-0.1 1.0965;
buy limit-0.2 1.0916;
buy limit-0.3 1.0842
Total TP 1.12300/close as the situation warrants.
worth buying?
yeah - that's the buy limit scenario 2435
new scenario - the eu is going to collapse at 23