How do you know where to put the takeprofit in your system?

Godspeed!
27 pips against me and that's it, hello Uncle Kolya. I'll take my chances.
always said stop - "cheese in a mousetrap" ............... 1 fart didn't get it, so here's to "Moose Hunt" ))))))))))))) Spekul, forget the red stripes forever!!! Pay any man 100 bucks (not me, I do not do such things), he will make you out of your strategy sweet ))))
What he's doing. That's where the adrenaline kicks in.
What adrenaline? Typical scam.
A broker may correct up to 100 pips.
and + - 1-5 pips is just - yuck =)
What he's doing. That's where the adrenaline kicks in.
О! IRIP, you said it right!!!!! The main thing is that your mother's mathematics is in the PM..., and Specul will soon have a cork in his shampoo and the main thing is that he did not have enough points....)))
I always monitor the broker!
there is such a pair in the terminal and the main thing is that it is clear what and to what it will be...
What he's doing. That's where the adrenaline kicks in.
)) 27 pips and a stake, that's right, let's get high.
100 pips == (2 or 3)% of deposit.