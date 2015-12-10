FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 126

gnawingmarket:
Godspeed!
How do you know where to put the takeprofit in your system?
Speculator_:

27 pips against me and that's it, hello Uncle Kolya. I'll take my chances.

Always said stop - "cheese in a mousetrap" ............... 1 fart didn't make it, so here's the "moose hunt" ))))))))))))) here who's who for fools???? Spekul, forget the red stripes forever!!! Pay any man 100 bucks (not me, I do not do such things), he will make you out of your strategy sweet ))))
 
_new-rena:
What he's doing. That's where the adrenaline kicks in.

Speculator_:

Speculator_:

A broker may correct up to 100 pips.

and + - 1-5 pips is just - yuck =)

 
Speculator_:

О! IRIP, you said it right!!!!! The main thing is that your mother's mathematics is in the PM..., and Specul will soon have a cork in his shampoo and the main thing is that he did not have enough points....)))

 
I always monitor the broker!

 
_new-rena:
there is such a pair in the terminal and the main thing is that it is clear what and to what it will be...
Intriguing. Explain.
 
)) 27 pips and a stake, that's right, let's get high.

100 pips == (2 or 3)% of deposit.

