FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 667

New comment
 
Ilij:

you?

We're just starting the round...


If WE have, we have no ..me at all, no power, no minerals, no uya at all))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

So you have Stalin as president and you live in the USSR?)

since then and haven't acknowledged
 
_new-rena:
and have not acknowledged it since then.
You should call Vovan and ask him)) It's better to ask Yeltsin, of course, but it's a bit difficult)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
You should call Vovan and ask him)) It would be better to ask Yeltsin, of course, but it's a bit difficult)))
I am already waiting for an answer and gave my proposal to create a Russian foreign exchange market and the National Bank of Russia on my own and took all the dough out of the fora today at a good exchange rate, thank her for that
 
_new-rena:
I am already waiting for an answer and gave my proposal to create a Russian foreign exchange market and the national bank on their own and took all the dough from the fora at a good rate, thank her for that

Teachers to Rosnatsbank chairman!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

When he speaks, everyone will only understand the words, the meaning of the speech is not))))

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Teachers to Rosnatsbank chairman!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

When he speaks, everyone will only understand the words, the meaning will not))))

The main thing is that they already have someone who knows how to pay salaries in rubles. this is almost half the battle)))
 
_new-rena:
But there's already someone who knows how to pay a salary. That's almost half the battle)))
Don't you dare. Those who know how to count should be kicked out, they will steal)))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Don't you dare. Those who know how to count get the hell out of here, they'll be stealing))))).

No way. The FSB sauce has always been tough. I used to work at Rosneft. Internal investigations, you know, are not sugar-coated...

so I'm doubly offended for both oil and the ruble.

I wrote above - heads will be flying soon, there are already a lot of them for.... The GDP will not just leave it at that. it will settle down after the New Year holidays, if not in a week.

 
[Deleted]  
stranger:

There you go. There's no trust in the comments of the heads.

today or tomorrow they can easily get a 100...

I think they'll give up on this course and that's that.

1...660661662663664665666667668669670671672673674...871
New comment