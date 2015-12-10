FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 667
you?
We're just starting the round...
So you have Stalin as president and you live in the USSR?)
and have not acknowledged it since then.
You should call Vovan and ask him)) It would be better to ask Yeltsin, of course, but it's a bit difficult)))
I am already waiting for an answer and gave my proposal to create a Russian foreign exchange market and the national bank on their own and took all the dough from the fora at a good rate, thank her for that
Teachers to Rosnatsbank chairman!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When he speaks, everyone will only understand the words, the meaning of the speech is not))))
Teachers to Rosnatsbank chairman!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When he speaks, everyone will only understand the words, the meaning will not))))
But there's already someone who knows how to pay a salary. That's almost half the battle)))
Don't you dare. Those who know how to count get the hell out of here, they'll be stealing))))).
No way. The FSB sauce has always been tough. I used to work at Rosneft. Internal investigations, you know, are not sugar-coated...
so I'm doubly offended for both oil and the ruble.
I wrote above - heads will be flying soon, there are already a lot of them for.... The GDP will not just leave it at that. it will settle down after the New Year holidays, if not in a week.
There you go. There's no trust in the comments of the heads.
today or tomorrow they can easily get a 100...
I think they'll give up on this course and that's that.