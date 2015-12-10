FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 267
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
forget the Audi for a long time.
You're just like Nefföd's traffic lights.......... I'm taller, if it doesn't catch on, we'll go in another time...........
What's the traffic light?
There's also one sell from 118.01 and a sellimit at 118.36.
Almost the same ))))
Almost the same ))))
What is the traffic light?
I've learned his strategy in my personal message (his health and success!), but it works better on intraday, and it does not work for me, I have to sit in front of the monitor a lot, but I periodically see elements of this science on the charts.
Crosses with audi come back for a refill(shame on them Me to build up with a small lot)........... what have you got there tragedy?
Tragedy here, tell me how you can trade this muchness that if it jumps a figure, it's a feast?)))
I understand, we talked to him a lot, but I don't remember a traffic light, maybe he just didn't suit me.