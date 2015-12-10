FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 267

New comment
 
Spekul:
forget the Audi for a long time.
Why? Currency goes down (kangaroos must have calved badly) and the other goes up................What is our life? A wave!
 
gnawingmarket:
You're just like Nefföd's traffic lights.......... I'm taller, if it doesn't catch on, we'll go in another time...........
What's the traffic light?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
What's the traffic light?
canadian, eur, pound, chiffier )))) and the yen went
 
stranger:
There's also one sell from 118.01 and a sellimit at 118.36.

Almost the same ))))

 
Sdimm:

Almost the same ))))

Well, you know how fools are)))
 
stranger:
What is the traffic light?
I sent him the strategy in my personal message (his health and success!), but it works better, as I understand it, works on intraday, and it does not suit me - I need to sit in front of the monitor a lot..... but I periodically see elements of this science on the charts.
 
gnawingmarket:
I've learned his strategy in my personal message (his health and success!), but it works better on intraday, and it does not work for me, I have to sit in front of the monitor a lot, but I periodically see elements of this science on the charts.
I got it, we communicated a lot, but I do not remember the traffic lights. But he is a smart guy.
 
Crosses with audi back for refills(shame on them Me to build up with a small lot)........... what's your tragedy there?
 
gnawingmarket:
Crosses with audi come back for a refill(shame on them Me to build up with a small lot)........... what have you got there tragedy?

Tragedy here, tell me how you can trade this muchness that if it jumps a figure, it's a feast?)))

 
stranger:
I understand, we talked to him a lot, but I don't remember a traffic light, maybe he just didn't suit me.
All the science in the stock market basically overlaps, as everything dances on the wave............... or on the balk.
1...260261262263264265266267268269270271272273274...871
New comment