FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 383
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you're exaggerating - about 150 will be thrown in boldly ))))
It's the ones with the richer imagination))))
Rena, and Sensei started his courses and stopped))))
I mean, it's not a good idea to translate dollars into roubles in real life)
https://charts.mql5.com/6/380/usdrub-d1-fort-financial-services.png
Roman, hi)
Kino, they are not busy writing, 50-55 is real, and 40 is out of their fingers.
Now it will jump to correction to 77.30-50 and they will write about 100 again))))
It's the ones with the richer imagination))))
Rena, and Sensei has started his courses and has shut down))))
I mean, it's not a good idea to translate dollars into roubles in real life)
https://charts.mql5.com/6/380/usdrub-d1-fort-financial-services.png
So he's not in the mood. he's probably in a flat mood (((
closed at the level:
A teacher should bring us light regardless of the mood)
He's been very, very quiet.
Ilya, you're progressing, you're already selling from the lows like HIM)
stick pattern assumes first entry on formation of these
second 50%
third 161.8% retracement
what's wrong?
And that's it, the target for the pattern has been reached completely!
You may also buy on correction...
Yes, don't like the lows, you can sell from the high: