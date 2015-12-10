FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 22

New comment
 
stranger:
So let it work, and I don't have any extra money to sit through months of slack)
I didn't think you'd ever come down to this kind of flea-baiting )))))))))))))))
 
Ishim:
I never thought I'd come down to such a flea-ridden business. )))))))))))))))

Seriously, when are you going to stop bullshitting with your dashes?) I might as well just buy 0.01 lot without any stopping power, but what's the use?

The matter is that the essence of trading is to earn, and whether your forecast is correct or not the money is not added to your pocket. You say go up, you buy, but it goes to 21. И? If I have a good lot without a stop, then hey Kolyana, if I have a small lot, I will wait half a year.

[Deleted]  
no signal was ever born again.... and the pound didn't win. overcorrrr...
 
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
How many farts to the tee did you take from the height of the sprocket?
 
_new-rena:
no signal was ever born again.... and the pound didn't win. overcorrrr...
I'd be surprised if he won))) It's only on Guru's pictures that things unfold so easily) I don't understand the point of looking for where to buy what's going down.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
I'd be surprised if he wins.) It's only in Guru's pictures that everything turns out so easily) I don't understand why you have to look for where to buy what's going down.
I sold the pound down to 5959 - 3 farts short. the eurik didn't want to salt it yet...
 
_new-rena:
How many farts to the tee did you take from the height of the asterisk?
There won't be a continuation of wave 5 going down. I expect upward correction or momentum.
 
_new-rena:
I sold the pound. The eurik didn't want to salt it yet...
There's a lot of jerks in places like this who want to do a U-turn.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
There will be no continuation of wave 5 to the bottom. I expect upward correction or momentum.
hot system. come on, let's see... why is it going up all of a sudden? just put a bikie on the Market Hai and that's it... it's the other way round... instead of selling there, you should be salting right now
1...151617181920212223242526272829...871
New comment