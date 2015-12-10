FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 22
So let it work, and I don't have any extra money to sit through months of slack)
I never thought I'd come down to such a flea-ridden business. )))))))))))))))
Seriously, when are you going to stop bullshitting with your dashes?) I might as well just buy 0.01 lot without any stopping power, but what's the use?
The matter is that the essence of trading is to earn, and whether your forecast is correct or not the money is not added to your pocket. You say go up, you buy, but it goes to 21. И? If I have a good lot without a stop, then hey Kolyana, if I have a small lot, I will wait half a year.
no signal was ever born again.... and the pound didn't win. overcorrrr...
I'd be surprised if he wins.) It's only in Guru's pictures that everything turns out so easily) I don't understand why you have to look for where to buy what's going down.
How many farts to the tee did you take from the height of the asterisk?
I sold the pound. The eurik didn't want to salt it yet...
There will be no continuation of wave 5 to the bottom. I expect upward correction or momentum.