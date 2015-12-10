FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 237
Look, Sensei's coming over)))
Kan, it's up to you, but I don't think so.
Okay, time out until the americans, I'm tired of watching the euro "move", last trade on it, then I'll just remove it from the terminal.
tell me why for nothing?
explain why for nothing?
Do you see where the next resistance is? 1.1360, and he didn't break the trend.
why did I buy a Canadian for nothing and still intend to?
Do you see where the next resistance is? 1.1360, and it hasn't broken the trend either.
Do you think you'd rather sell?
So you sold the USDCAD, didn't you?
I was wondering.
stranger:
I mean close trades.
do you think the american will rise?
I think it is rising and you are trading and the money is yours, so it is up to you to decide, my opinion is not necessarily correct) I regret having closed the buy on it from 1208.