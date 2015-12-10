FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 193
I don't understand where all these conclusions come from, how many years I've been on this forum!
Flots, lots and so on. Isn't it just everyone who can look into tomorrow!!!! (с)
bylimit at least from 1.2195
I'm afraid it won't make it ((( and at 22 buy right - next buy )))
I see my mistake on the loss - I bought at the top of the channel (((((
I've been on this forum for a long time and I keep reading these unapologetic conclusions! Actually this is a lazy man's position - have you ever typed statistics on anything? at least on H1. (so much has been cross-checked here).
Yes, not only is there a buy at the top of the channel, there's also a channel positioning error. Try to cut the horizontal parallels, leaving only angular ones
which are built from the daily hacks and are visible on the watch
If the eu gets a new low at 1.2357 and the price goes down till february, it may go in a flat (back to the 26th-27th, but will go down again in february).
yes it is, now you can see the channel - 6 touches! they don't live longer than that. (it was cut off by the descending channel - that's why it didn't go to 26)
I already told the colonel today about this channel, it's fake and from a dummy.
