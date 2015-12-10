FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 193

IRIP:

I don't understand where all these conclusions come from, how many years I've been on this forum!

Flots, lots and so on. Isn't it just everyone who can look into tomorrow!!!! (с)

That's how many years I've been on this forum and I keep reading such conclusions! That's the lazy one's position - have you ever gathered statistics on anything? At least on H1. (so much has been cross-checked here).
 
bylimit at least from 1.2195

I'm afraid it won't make it ((( and at 22 buy right - next buy )))

I see my mistake on the loss - I bought at the top of the channel (((((

I'm afraid it won't make it ((( and the 22 buy is correct - next buy )))

I can see my mistake on the loss - I bought at the top of the channel (((((

same thing, moreover in a falling trend
 
Ishim:
I've been on this forum for a long time and I keep reading these unapologetic conclusions! Actually this is a lazy man's position - have you ever typed statistics on anything? at least on H1. (so much has been cross-checked here).
I'm on forex forums since 2004 ;-)
 
I'm afraid it won't come ((( and the 22 buy is correct - next buy )))


Yes, not only is there a buy at the top of the channel, there's also a channel positioning error. Try to cut the horizontal parallels, leaving only angular ones

which are built from the daily hacks and are visible on the watch

kwinto:
If the eu gets a new low at 1.2357 and the price goes down till february, it may go in a flat (back to the 26th-27th, but will go down again in february).
I think the nearest support is 1.21. There is nothing else to think about, except that the rapid upward move is also possible before mid-January, but no prerequisites for such a move yet.
 
Yes, it's not just buying at the top of the channel, there's also a channel construction error . Try cutting off the horizontal parallels, leaving only the angular ones

which are drawn from the day's highs and are visible on the clock.

yes it is, now you can see the channel - 6 touches! they don't live longer than that. (it was cut off by the descending channel - that's why it didn't go to 26)

Yes, there is a mistake, now you can see the channel - 6 touches! They do not live longer than that.

I already told the colonel today about this channel (from the 18th) that it is fake and from Puppet, or rather from the Marketplace.
 
_new-rena:
I already told the colonel today about this channel, it's fake and from a dummy.
the main pattern is a channel, everything is in channels every peak! the GIP formation is inside the channel and watch the gyp by drawing the right channel! a bunch of false ones will weed out the 1/10 ratio. On all patterns the profit/loss ratio is 1/10. (blindfolded and open for example on a doorbell - you may not lose - at most the spread)
 
Yes mistake, now you can see the channel - 6 touches! they don't live longer than that. (it was cut off by the descending channel - that's why it didn't go to 26)

at 2330 see how it pushes off )))
