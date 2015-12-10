FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 532
Teacher, tell Ilya about "know the target in advance" and "insert")))
Why not?
Do you remember the euro pound, you wrote about its decline? You advised me to buy it for everything...
the pound was showing an entry this morning, no?
eurozone going down for no reason?
the moon is going down - drunk?
the pound chiff has drawn higher - watch out for the high...
and all the levels and direction are known...
so why the fuck would I want to enter pip to pip???
What's there to tell? When you know the target in advance, you're always taking profits, first with a spoon, then with a shovel, and one day Doll comes along and inserts... a spade...
he's not talking he's delirious )))) by the way he bought everyone before! Friday night (... and in the fridge!) - and we haven't a clue ((((
dreaming
is a liquidity constraint (market visibility - we may not live up to it... - I know the approximate weight of what the doll is starting to react to)
On EURNZD he ditched the sellers (almost), and sold the bitch himself back on December 4
And TP on this sale is set at 5791-5766
Knowing this lure, why not get up with the uncles ?
didn't want to be "rude" about the Eura shot this morning, but time puts everything in its place...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page521
and the TR has come up so far 2204 - 2171
"Chop" it should have been on the pound and "fuck" it there)))
Don't suffer))
Except the tp is not down yet) And tomorrow will be the day.
