FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 614
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Closed the pound at +280pp in total and put a stop on audi, that's it for this week.
You didn't rush it? the level hasn't been breached yet.... it remains to be seen if they will sell more or buy...
it's just this week's latest news has been a bit of a breeze... it will calm down))))
And the audi is all in -62.
I've given up on the Audi for good, it's not climate friendly...
Are you going to wait for a ruble before you go to Kedov?
And the audi is all at -62.
he will catch up with the eura - sell it and forget it.
Friday, that's it, goodbye everyone)
Rena, why should I wait for him, he doesn't go here)))
I've given up on the Audi, I don't like it...
will you wait for a ruble before you go to kedov?
to parity!
On the pound. Strong support at 5550-5580 and I think we will try it next week.
Resistance, strongest 59.
And on audi decided that I rushed it, communication with the Guru influenced the pens)
On the pound. Strong support at 5550-5580 and I think we will try it next week.
Resistance, strongest 59.
And on audi decided that I rushed it, communication with the Guru influenced the pens)
Friday, that's it, goodbye everyone)
Rena, why should I wait for him, he doesn't walk here)))