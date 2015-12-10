FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 843
Look at the futures and then your broker ... his chart)
ok
And then futures again )))
And then the broker's back on the schedule))
A girl's head will get dizzy )))
stop selling the rubel to 42...
What 42, catch it at the top)
strategy (bottom line) for trading the rouble (note that yesterday's dollar and oil are being considered, while the rouble is today):
ruble management strategy:
Ruble strategy - sell and forget, you can automate))))))
Robot in the sense of writing a reminder to close the sell in two years)))
))))
wait for it. i don't think it will hit 150 and then it will calm down...
then you will need a strategy anyway
...
Robot in the sense of writing a reminder to close the sell in two years)))