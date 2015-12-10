FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 381
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well then I will wait to buy Eurochka too.
It wasn't a forecast :-) I finished it there.
Ilya, with a canadian - ist ordnung
Have a look at usdrub!!!! :-)
closed at the level:
Did you make it? I just don't have any more, and it's going well.
someone asked the pound - from 1.5150 -60 is a good correction ))))
someone asked the pound - from 1.5150 -60 good correction ))))
almost just closed these fleas...
in the terminal - wind
I almost just closed the fleas...
in the terminal is a breeze