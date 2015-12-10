FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 381

tuma88:
Well then I will wait to buy Eurochka too.

It wasn't a forecast :-) I finished it there.

The beginning of the month, an important one. Freshly kicked back. No way, the market responded, crawling in the same direction. The pound will be lower, the dollar higher.
Ilya, with a Canadian - ist ordnung
 
Look at usdrub!!!! :-)
Piasnia!!!!!!!!!!
Boldly jah up on all shoulders....

Piasnia!!!!!!!!!!
Boldly jah up on all shoulders...

did you make it in time? i just don't have any more available,and it's going well.
 

closed at the level:


 
Yes, I did. I posted a screenshot... From my mobile phone. I'll post it tomorrow... Let me see... I might have posted it on the fourth...

 

someone asked the pound - from 1.5150 -60 is a good correction ))))

almost just closed these fleas...

in the terminal - wind

 
why close something if it hasn't started yet?
