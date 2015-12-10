FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 59

stranger:
There is no system with rigid rules. There are places to buy and places to sell with low risk and a good loss/gain ratio. There are places where you can buy or sell under certain conditions, which you can't put in a robot because AI hasn't been invented yet.
It won't be long before AI. Then there will probably be a massacre. Buying property in NZ.
 
iIDLERr:
Igor, you have to understand, any drain you take anywhere over 15% is a sentence. you can't mess around with theorists. otherwise you're an avalanchekilander.
where there's a drain, there's a 6% drawdown.
 
Sdimm:
mah 2600, and after that it's still wetting ))))
I've got a tp at 2615, so don't cackle)
 
stranger:
I'm at 2615, so don't you cackle.)
Heh-heh, not right away.)
 
iIDLERr:
It won't be long before AI. Then there will probably be a massacre. We're buying property in NZ.
Yeah, tomorrow they'll be pissed off for tap water.
 
Sdimm:
Hehe, not right away ))))
I was expecting to make a quick hundred bucks, but then Mania started bouncing the price back and forth.
 
Speculator_:

Good impulse!

Sacred points? No?

Ishim:

He's a bad student. He's got the asterisks and you've got the punches... no style yet

soon they'll be skinned and back)))

 
iIDLERr:
my trades are at 2% risk. maybe i'm not made of the same shit?

You've got to bang on everything)))))))

Mentioning mm, % risk and so forth is bad form here)

 

Kartinko ))))

