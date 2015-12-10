FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 59
There is no system with rigid rules. There are places to buy and places to sell with low risk and a good loss/gain ratio. There are places where you can buy or sell under certain conditions, which you can't put in a robot because AI hasn't been invented yet.
Igor, you have to understand, any drain you take anywhere over 15% is a sentence. you can't mess around with theorists. otherwise you're an avalanchekilander.
mah 2600, and after that it's still wetting ))))
I'm at 2615, so don't you cackle.)
It won't be long before AI. Then there will probably be a massacre. We're buying property in NZ.
Hehe, not right away ))))
Good impulse!
Sacred points? No?
sacred dots? no?
He's a bad student. He's got the asterisks and you've got the punches... no style yet
soon they'll be skinned and back)))
my trades are at 2% risk. maybe i'm not made of the same shit?
You've got to bang on everything)))))))
Mentioning mm, % risk and so forth is bad form here)
Kartinko ))))