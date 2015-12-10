FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 353
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you.) It's clear to the horse that they will be put down and then chased to the crossroads, but where and when did you go to the teacher)))).
I was just struck by the guy who even analysed gold from Egyptian manuscripts.
Nah, I still can't get over it.)
And it is in all seriousness write and read. And serious publications. All right if some "Berdichevsky Herald"...
I was just struck by the guy who even analysed gold from Egyptian manuscripts.
No, I still can't believe it))).
And it is written and read in all seriousness. And serious publications. All right if some "Berdichevsky Herald"...
If the crosses are mathematical phantoms of the majors, can we rely on them for trading and levels?
...... Or like Ishim, he looks at the majors and trades the crosses. By the way, he did not tell us the reason for his tactics. Ishim, share the secret of skill.
I noticed, I may be wrong, that the trend spread on crosses is less than that of his parents at the same time.
If the crosses are mathematical phantoms of the majors, can we rely on them for trading and levels?
...... Or like Ishim, he looks at the majors and trades the crosses. By the way, he did not tell us the reason for his tactics. Ishim, share the secret of skill.
I noticed, I may be wrong, that the trend spread on crosses is less than that of his parents at the same time.
I'll try the harrier:
If the crosses are mathematical phantoms of the majors, can we rely on them for trading and levels?
...... Or like Ishim, he looks at the majors and trades the crosses. By the way, he did not tell us the reason for his tactics. Ishim, share the secret of skill.
I've noticed, I may be wrong, that the trend spread on the crosses is smaller than that of his parents at the same time.
.....
I'm in. We're waiting.
.....
I'm in. We're waiting.
So am I, give a master class, Sensei.
I guess we should all call together, kneeling down and sprinkling ashes on our heads
If the crosses are mathematical phantoms of the majors, can we rely on them for trading and levels?
...... Or like Ishim, he looks at the majors and trades the crosses. By the way, he did not tell us the reason for his tactics. Ishim, share the secret of skill.
I've noticed, I may be wrong, that the trend spread on crosses is smaller than that of his parents at the same time.
I liked the one about the silver exchange most of all))) Yeah, Eidler would check it out)
Mr. Moderator, I've been meaning to ask you to wake up (i.e. unboot) Idler. He's got decent experience, but a bit shouty.............. .
Idler, c......., where are you?
Mr. Moderator, I've been meaning to ask you to wake up (i.e. unboot) Idler. He's got decent experience, but a bit shouty.............. .
Idler, c......., where are you?