Who knows why the most cultured man in the world, Bicus, got banned?
 
IRIP:

On AUDUSD.

there is still a level - 0.8397

probably still going to go to it +-

On EURAUD, the entry was OK just now...
 
_new-rena:
Yes, the pound is on the level.

Place your bets, gentlemen:


today is just a flat day (after 1pm Moscow). holidays have to be taken into account too...

but the pound news is almost right now... and the GDP on the moon soon...

(they spoil the holiday with their news again, dammit (((

 
it's easier here - i'll buy on a pullback. if not, i may end up in a drawdown or have to close at zero..... i don't argue - all other variants - hoping for good luck is not denied and may also bring profit... But the probability of the latter and the profit in this case is worse.
 
I bought

