FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 312
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On AUDUSD.
there is still a level - 0.8397
probably still going to go to it +-
Who knows why the most cultured man in the world, Bicus, got banned?
perhaps for a split personality...
on the Euraud just now the entry was OK...
I had a signal, but a very very weak one.
so to speak, at the discretion of...
went in
but there's a chance we'll go up.
Yes, the pound is on the level.
Place your bets, gentlemen:
Yes, the pound is on the level.
Place your bets, gentlemen:
today is just a flat day (after 1pm Moscow). holidays have to be taken into account too...
but the pound news is almost right now... and the GDP on the moon soon...
(they spoil the holiday with their news again, dammit (((
It's a flat day. We have to take the holidays into account...
actually there's news almost right now... and the GDP on the moon soon...
what do you think of the moon?
trend up, hit the upper level and go into a correction?
there's some micro charts on there as well...
What do you think of the moon?
trend up, hit the upper level and go into a correction?
there's some micro bars drawn in there as well...
Yes, the pound is on the level.
Place your bets, gentlemen:
I bought