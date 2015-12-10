FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 63

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

on the euchre first trend - should break through!

Oh! Hi-tech! New technology? Pretty cool
 

Set a trap.

 
Ishim:

on the eu first trend - should break!

Oh, what a load of crap))))
 

there is only one money in the world - pindostan's tanks. if the system is aобnite - there will be nothing. any major is a buy for fuck knows what. any cross is a reflection of other deals. decisions are made only on straight charts. crosses are matched to reality by machines.

it's pretty fucking common sense, the audi-cad. kangaroos are being swapped for beavers..... well, well, well.

 
stranger:
Oh, that's bullshit)))
but it's beautiful.
 

Idler, did you have a mum, a dad? Why so angry? Why do you swear like a cobbler? And from the Capital of Culture. )))

 
iIDLERr:

there is only one money in the world - pindostan's tanks. if the system is aобnite - there will be nothing. any major is a buy for fuck knows what. any cross is a reflection of other deals. decisions are made only on straight charts. crosses are matched to reality by machines.

it's pretty fucking common sense, the audi-cad. kangaroos are being swapped for beavers..... well, well, well.

Yes, if, there will be no yay, strictly barter, I myself have thought about it more than once, and it's only a matter of time before they yop it up. It's a matter of time. The funny thing is that they bought them (their money) with their own money and then they started to put the world in a spin. I like to watch analysts who talk about the causes of the crisis. I like to watch analysts who talk about the causes of the crisis. ...forget about them.
 
iIDLERr:


On the iron so far the pressure, in the long term after the break the meeting at 1.200 if the momentum is up.
 
Ishim:
But it's beautiful.
I'm just jealous, don't mind me, paint)))
 
FOR YOU Can't keep up =) A little slip up and you're piling up five or seven pages =) It's not a chat room +)
1...565758596061626364656667686970...871
New comment