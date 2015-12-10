FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 315
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it's not stupidity, it's evolution! (It became especially good to come up with new things - when you've found everything and don't need anything).
In 18 minutes the news on the euro......I need it to go down, but on evraud the pattern is down...... three sat down......... or aud went up..........I put a stop in the form of a limit, but it's time to know the honor.
In the beginning I had clouds of ideas. It was just the time of rose-coloured glasses, through which you cannot see the price chart, but only what you put there. With time and experience I collapsed ideas one by one. And until I ruined all of them, I had an epiphany.
What's on the moon? I want an epiphany too...
what's on the moon? i want to see it too...
I told you to buy it on the pullback as long as it's going up.
i'll draw you a picture...i'm sending it to you in person.
In the beginning I had clouds of ideas. It was just the time of rose-coloured glasses, through which you cannot see the price chart, but only what you put there. With time and experience I collapsed ideas one by one. And until I ruined all of them, I didn't remove my glasses.
hasten to disappoint you =)
there are at least three stages, ROTHING points =)
until you figure it out - the simpler, the better
In the beginning I had clouds of ideas. It was just the time of rose-coloured glasses, through which you cannot see the price chart, but only what you put there. With time and experience I collapsed ideas one by one. And until I ruined all of them, I didn't take the glasses off.
dac euro-ud does not depend on the eurik, it depends more on audi so...