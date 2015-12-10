FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 87
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Who knows about levels - where is the nearest strong support on the Eurofound? I think it's lying on support.... and if it is, it's not going to crash, bitch!
Who knows about levels - where is the nearest strong support on the Eurofound? Because I think it's lying on support.... and if it is, isn't it going to crash, bitch!
How far the top goes doesn't matter, but the way down is guaranteed for now.
How far the top goes doesn't matter, but the path to the bottom is guaranteed for now.
what a pain, what a pain - the dollar against all currencies... six-zero...
It does not matter how far up you go, but the way to the bottom is guaranteed.
Spekul, are you getting the charts mixed up? You were trading the Eurobucks. It is not good to start mixing up the crosses without understanding the majors....
Do Eurobak, do not listen to anyone, but keep your courage up and reduce the risk by 100 times, until you get the hang of it.
At first I was also looking at the profit percentage... That's not the point, you understand. The main thing is to make money all the time and it doesn't matter how much!
In this case there is only one result - you are a trader, you are the first level.
And how to make money with it - there are a huge number of variants. Ask Eidler, as I understand it, he knows.