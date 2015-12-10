FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 400

Ishim:

Euroena

today's

levels are the same


 
Ilij:

Euroena

today's

levels are the same


142.50 TP ))
 

Understanding that TCs are not discussed here, but IMHO - there is a desire to hear opinions

(read) :-)

Every day at the opening of trading in Russia for USDRUB to hit a constant lot, then by December 28 at the closing of all will be plus?

(I wrote - dance :-)) or not?

P.S. Waiting for the message to the Fed Sobr (they do not deserve a bigger acronym), how much will USDRUB piss (and will it piss)?

Thanks :-) Need a comment...

P.P.S. I am writing a robot - I can upload it. And the entry should be specified at the next opening with a spread of 50 or less.

 
Ishim:
142.50 TP))

trending upwards, very risky...

and the eu is going up too:


 

I.e. if it opens upwards, then top up, if downwards, then average out - timed out on 28 (26) December. It will be + or -... :-)

The lot is permanent.

Any opinions?

 
Immediately moose and free.
 
If you know how to make a ballot, please make one with the conditions that I prescribed. It's very interesting to see what you think. Thank you.
 
stranger:
Immediately a moose and you're free.
I see... :-)
 
stranger:
Immediately moose and free.

Continuing to follow the strategy... :-)

http://clip2net.com/s/joRpB5

Is the recoilless tide really that much????????????????????????

51b6d-clip-66kb.png
51b6d-clip-66kb.png
stranger:
Immediately moose and you're free to go.
well, you can troll a little ))))
