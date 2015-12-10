FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 400
Euroena
today's
levels are the same
Understanding that TCs are not discussed here, but IMHO - there is a desire to hear opinions
(read) :-)
Every day at the opening of trading in Russia for USDRUB to hit a constant lot, then by December 28 at the closing of all will be plus?
(I wrote - dance :-)) or not?
P.S. Waiting for the message to the Fed Sobr (they do not deserve a bigger acronym), how much will USDRUB piss (and will it piss)?
Thanks :-) Need a comment...
P.P.S. I am writing a robot - I can upload it. And the entry should be specified at the next opening with a spread of 50 or less.
142.50 TP))
trending upwards, very risky...
and the eu is going up too:
I.e. if it opens upwards, then top up, if downwards, then average out - timed out on 28 (26) December. It will be + or -... :-)
The lot is permanent.
Any opinions?
Immediately moose and free.
Continuing to follow the strategy... :-)
http://clip2net.com/s/joRpB5
Is the recoilless tide really that much????????????????????????
Immediately moose and you're free to go.