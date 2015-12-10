FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 220
and then there was this case.....(you're distilling moonshine - it's cheaper to get into a trance)
you can't get enough of demos (((.
Ahhhh, right.
and about the demo - demo training is good for the trader as well ))))
just for the record:
i've already checked/written a lot of different pipscreens. the conclusion is one - dabbling with the road to hell.
It's not spice like some people, the product is tried and tested )))
I wouldn't give bad advice ))))
and about the demo - practice on the demo - practice for the benefit of the quote including ))))
the process alone! it's just time! who has and who doesn't...
Oh, Rena, I just need to write something smart, how about you?
mq4?
I can't say no to you, just use your email and I'll write you an email.
As for the demo, I would like to open a normal account, but it's not good enough - Teacher on the demo, someone else will come in...
