Thing is, they bought there in june 10, July 12, gutted support and the hai hasn't updated, suggestive))))
After the 10th fell off by 75% from the high of 2008 - there should be a break - but there wasn't))... i.e. the probability of rewriting the bottom at 2041 and 1875 is much lower than the probability of going north to 1.4000 and 1.5000
by time to go down till january 20 - february 4 - for this time it is possible to go down to the 16 th fig, but there will be another model and forecast )) - So it is very possible that the double bottom is coming down to the 25th Fig and then it will go down again and reverse by the dates mentioned.
+ GEPs of all sorts at 3240 - look at May 2012 - gap 3083 and 2916 - bottom 2041 - 10 chips Now GEP 3241 - 10 chips 2241 +- 40pp - just right ))
Pound also needs a sniffle at 1.5500 to throw there GEP in August 2013)
I prefer the "turtle" channel 20 and 60 on the bounce-break.
Well, gaps are an issue in general.
The way I look at it:
Where can I get one?
Yes, that support is muddled, the highs have not been updated, and the price keeps dropping to it, maybe it will bounce back to 34-35, or maybe it will break right through.
What's all the noise about?
Come on about the pound)))