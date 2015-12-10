FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 205
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
//////////////////////////////////////
i.e., given the spread and trading volume of the cross, it may not be released into profit, there are a million options, as in my example)))), don't waste time onthe "T", you can write in a row, I'm not proud)))
there's not as much on the balance sheet as can be withdrawn at once
It is possible and not to release in profit (as, however, and any major) .............. if it will kill support - I will close with a loss...... trade only in the plus even in criminal does not happen.
It's possible. See for yourself. I've laid out the maths.
the answer to the possibility of trading on the plus side has not yet been found or shown, i agree.
i think that the first sign of a grail (if someone has a year's worth of profit) is the profit factor - not shown, all deals (a lot of them) are closed, the deposit has grown.
It's possible. See for yourself. I've laid out the maths.
the answer to the possibility of trading on the plus side has not been found or shown yet, i agree
hard to disagree............ it was a pleasure talking to you. See you later.
It's a counter-trend strategy I've been using. It's waiting for Kolyan (the rotten place), the moment the backfires and it's over.
a year ago in the summer and fall i screenshot it, you know where.... i wrote, that one sell is pulling strongly the whole team of baikas (for example, if the exchange rate goes up).
What do you mean by counter-trend? If there is a signal, even if it is only a trend - we take H4, find the trend
and trade on H1 in the direction of the trend, let's say, only sell
and then somewhere on the bottom, buy only.
It's a losing proposition if you go against the trend.
And it's not a one-day strategy.
and inter-border distance should be at least 50 pips. (100 pips is better)
any order, if it's less than an hour, is easily corrected by the kitchen
Really?
Do you really think DC cares about your penny order?
Oh, yeah?
Do you really think the DC cares about your penny order?
Do you really think they HAND it?! Or paying attention to "bills"?! =)
I think it's automatic and the logic here, it's not that complicated to set things up
AUDNZD flies with a spread of 330pp........ suitable for risk-free.
First buy limit at 1.09400, settled limit at 1.12300. Middle of the range murray 3/8-1.110