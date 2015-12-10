FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 184
how many times do i have to tell you - i'm fine!
Well, I've got somewhere to be. )))))
Why were you afraid when you already had a selleck?
and bicus has disappeared. And the pound was making him a depot of dough, wasn't it?
You're right, a true intellectual should not think about the consequences of the ideas he brings to the world )))) People today will not appreciate them, only future generations.)
It is harmful to read a lot of pro-fascist literature - you should at least pick up the Bible, the Koran, Bunin, Pasternak ...... (if you mean intellectuals).
Don't be nervous - I'm not criticizing.......... maybe from the annoyance that all or most (as it gradually turned out) trade on the demo...... like tanchiki......... I have not touched a live earning trader with my hands. I have heard about two people, one found in Krasnodar, but he does not deal with forage, as usual, first he started earning, and then he lost everything..........you do not even have to answer - I know everything....... it's like a dentist, you can never prove that his teeth fell out because of his fault, not because of bad water.............
I don't even know what to tell you.... Trading is just like smoking.
On the flag as pressure - three warrants activated......Draghi said something or other.
That's a good example. So it's a bad habit? ))))
well, there you go. i like the lilac one - is that a what?
the angle doesn't confirm the dummy's work?