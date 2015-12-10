FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 184

Ishim:
how many times do i have to tell you - i'm fine!
Don't be nervous - I'm not criticizing.......... maybe from the annoyance that all or most (as it gradually turned out) trade on the demo...... like tanchiki......... no one has touched a live earning trader with their hands. I heard about two people, one of them I found in Krasnodar, but he does not do forex anymore - as usual, first he started earning, and then he lost everything.......... you do not have to answer - I know everything....... it's like a dentist, you can never prove that his teeth fell out because of his fault, not because of bad water.............
Ishim:
Well, I've got somewhere to be. )))))

Why were you afraid when you already had a selleck?

and bicus has disappeared. And the pound was making him a depot of dough, wasn't it?

 
artikul:
You're right, a true intellectual should not think about the consequences of the ideas he brings to the world )))) People today will not appreciate them, only future generations.)
It is harmful to read too much pro-fascist literature - you should at least take hold of the Bible, the Koran, Bunin, Pasternak ...... (if you talk about intellectuals).
 
gnawingmarket:
Do you see fascists everywhere too? )))
 
gnawingmarket:
i don't know what to tell you.... it is as easy to trade as smoking.
Ishim:
that's a good example. so it's a bad habit? ))))
 

On the flag as pressure - three warrants activated......Draghi said something or other.

 
_new-rena:
That's a good example. So it's a bad habit? ))))
No, it's a disability ))))
gnawingmarket:

On the flag as pressure - three warrants activated......Draghi said something or other.

well, there you go. i like the lilac one - is that a what?

the angle doesn't confirm the dummy's work?

 
Now it's time to update the hai on the Canadian, don't you think?
