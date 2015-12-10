FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 276
Where did you get that from? Can you explain today's drop in the ruble against the tank?
Yes they are indexes if I understand correctly.
Hryvnia, ruble and Papua New Guinea shells are not currency)
The ruble is not in the indicator........... by the way, Rena, there is clearly a lack of gold and silver lines.......... can this be added to a third-party indicator or is there a gem-r-r-r-r?
Where did you get that from?
Evra blue, tank green:
Evra blue, tank green:
Sensei, I'm going to put you in the nursery group with your dashes)))) As long as the following tops and bottoms are higher than the previous ones - the trend is up (from the alphabet of the young trader)
The apprenticeship is for HIM.
The point is not where the eu went today, but what is happening in the market, and what is happening is that the quid is starting to dump.