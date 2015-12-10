FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 676
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So you should at least start an account))))))))))))
So you don't have to go to work, what's the point? )))))
I won't get any peace at home ((( (Who has a good prop company with ++ conditions?)
no peace at home ((( (who has a good prop company with ++ conditions in mind ?)
So surf the net.
Persistent cognitive dissonance.
Persistent cognitive dissonance.
What are you talking about?
Don't you swear to me. .... The teacher doesn't like...
About "prop companies" and "good ones".