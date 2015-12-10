FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 676

New comment
 
stranger:

So you should at least start an account))))))))))))

So you don't have to go to work, what's the point? )))))

I won't get any peace at home (( (who knows any good prop companies with ++ terms?)
 
Ishim:
I won't get any peace at home ((( (Who has a good prop company with ++ conditions?)
So surf the net.
 
there you have it, the central bank does not give a damn about our wooden rouble (let it float freely) what are you saying?
 
Ishim:
no peace at home ((( (who has a good prop company with ++ conditions in mind ?)
Persistent cognitive dissonance.
 
stranger:
So surf the net.
That's it! They're selling the euro! (2350 target)
 
Silent:
Persistent cognitive dissonance.
what are you talking about?
 
Silent:
Persistent cognitive dissonance.
Don't you swear to me. .... The teacher doesn't like...
 
Ishim:
What are you talking about?
About 'prop companies' and 'good ones'.
 
stranger:
Don't you swear to me. .... The teacher doesn't like...
OK. Translation: divorce.
 
Silent:
About "prop companies" and "good ones".
tell me about it.
1...669670671672673674675676677678679680681682683...871
New comment