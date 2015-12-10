FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 631
Yes it is a correction, only down)))) Can't be a correction upwards on the rise)))
may or may not, chamomile...
all drawn out, price will be at levels
Finished you there, read it. Daisies at the Teacher's)
On the pound, I'll even tell you where the volume's at 5520.
You're both right.
It's just that the scale of reasoning is different for everyone.
video of real quotes from the MICEX.
the medium term is ours!
Lacton,I'm not distant-so I don't understand anything about this cartoon. Can you briefly explain where the money is that could be taken? (chuckles): Thank you.
This is the first time I've seen something like this myself.
This is what the real glass looks like (left and right) - the volumes of open trades. In the centre (coloured lines) are Asks, Bids and the current price. When the current price coincides with the Ask or Bid line, you will see in which direction the trade was opened.
i have no idea how to make money with this.
it seems that what's in our terminal is a cartoon. This is the real market.
Taken from here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1284
This is the first time I've seen something like this myself.
That's what I was talking about)
The one I showed you and Alex, it's a tumblr, a sliver and a volume profile, three in one)
That's what I was talking about.)
Yeah, I knew about that, we have a cartoon coming.
It's just that, as Matroskin said, everything is quite simple on our cartoon. There - and the divorces are different.
in my personal opinion, the tape and glass on the Fora is a useless thing. For me, it's a kind of metatrader's mulligan.
it's like a metatrader's.
i wonder what the units of these numbers are - lots, kilograms or metres?)
In this link there is information for people like me to enter the theme..................... , and if there is no desire to bend brains, then "the old way" - to sharpen on some regularities of the market and make money from these regularities. This pattern is called TC.
That's what I'm saying - better the old-fashioned way on multiples.
to get into those cups - there's a different kind of bending. It's not just getting on the stops before the action.