FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 40
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yeah, I'm gonna have a smoke.)
(without monitoring you're 0).
So I'm not interested in anyone's deals and stats, and I will not lay out mine, I'm interested in sensible thoughts and clowning, of course))) Like about depletion))))
When will Ishim decide to take matters into his own hands?
cause all my orders are in the hole ))))
I like the wave and the pamm. when will Ishim decide to take matters into his own hands?
Added another buy to the yen.
Either a good profit or a b.u. )))
I am delighted with the teacher and his "trade", every picture is a masterpiece, Picasso smokes, and I am silent about the deals, Wallstreet pro-traders are guys with slingshots compared to him.
It's a shame he doesn't tell you much. He's probably very secretive...
Speculator_:
I'm thinking, what's on the cenote balance-blims and doubled:
I looked, and there was a leverage of 1:1000.............-a young guy was stupid and now he is the same........... would have thrown it backwards-blims and kolyan.......