FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 40

Ishim:

Yeah, I'm gonna have a smoke.)

4:00 to 4:00 in this town will be just fine...
 
stranger:
(without monitoring you 0)
 
Ishim:
(without monitoring you're 0).
So I'm not interested in anyone else's trades and stats, and I'm not going to post mine either, I'm interested in sensible thoughts and clowning around, naturally))) Like about depletion))))
stranger:
When will Ishim decide to take matters into his own hands?

cause all my orders are in the hole ))))

 
_new-rena:
I like the wave and the pamm. when will Ishim decide to take matters into his own hands?
I love it, I love Uchitel and his "trading", every picture is a masterpiece, Picasso smokes, and the deals are silent, Wallstreet pro-traders are pats with slingshots compared to him.
 

Added another buy to the yen.

Either a good profit or a b.u. )))

stranger:
it is a pity that he tells little - he does not give any comments. he must be extremely secretive...
 
_new-rena:
It's a shame he doesn't tell you much. He's probably very secretive...
probably...
 

Speculator_:


 

I'm thinking, what's on the cenote balance-blims and doubled:

I looked, and there was a leverage of 1:1000.............-a young guy was stupid and now he is the same........... would have thrown it backwards-blims and kolyan.......

